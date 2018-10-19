GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Deploys Newest Client Hardware; Increased Processing Speed and Bandwidth Experienced

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2018 / GreenBox POS, LLC ("GreenBox," "GRBX," the "Company") (OTC PINK: GRBX) is pleased to announce that it has begun deploying its newest TrustGateway Blockchain based hardware, pre-installed with GRBX software and drop-shipped directly to client locations. The hardware is already demonstrating great economic upside in a live environment - average daily processing from each deployment nears $10,000, or $250,000-$300,000 per month. GreenBox plans to deploy enough machines by the end of Q4/2018, to generate transactional volume necessary to contribute over $750,000 to GRBX net income per month by year end.

This equipment is essential to the company's goal of onboarding over $1B in annual transactional volume. The company projects that it will meet and exceed this volume in FY2019.

"We continue to work on increasing bandwidth and speed of transactional volumes," said Ben Errez, Executive Vice President of GreenBox POS. "The demand for our services far exceeds our initial projections. We owe it to our clients to accommodate their growing needs safely, securely and efficiently."

About GreenBox POS, LLC:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS, LLC

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-930-5500

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/525797/GreenBox-POS-Deploys-Newest-Client-Hardware-Increased-Processing-Speed-and-Bandwidth-Experienced