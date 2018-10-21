It was another choppy week in markets, not only stocks but also precious metals. One day stocks are sold and precious metals get a bid, the other day the opposite happens. As per our silver price forecast for 2019 combined with our silver stocks forecast 2019 we believe that bottom is set in silver as well as silver miners. Is the market proving us right or wrong? Based on the current trend it becomes clear that October 2018 is a decision month, as silver and especially silver stocks trade at a make-or-break level. We reviewed the fundamentals in the articles we mentioned ...

