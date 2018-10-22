Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eleven

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eleven







Guernsey, 22 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 15 October 2018 and 19 October 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 15,440 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.26 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 15/10/2018 BATE 89 6.52 580 XLON 2,509 6.46 16,201 CHIX 239 6.52 1,558 TRQX 146 6.52 952 Total 2,983 6.47 19,292 16/10/2018 BATE 90 6.50 585 XLON 2,475 6.45 15,970 CHIX 226 6.48 1,464 TRQX 142 6.50 923 Total 2,933 6.46 18,942 17/10/2018 BATE 91 6.32 575 XLON 2,585 6.31 16,310 CHIX 233 6.32 1,473 TRQX 150 6.48 972 Total 3,059 6.32 19,329 18/10/2018 BATE 91 6.24 568 XLON 2,734 6.21 16,972 CHIX 240 6.15 1,475 TRQX 136 6.12 832 Total 3,201 6.20 19,847 19/10/2018 BATE 54 5.92 320 XLON 2,829 5.88 16,648 CHIX 239 5.93 1,418 TRQX 142 5.92 841 Total 3,264 5.89 19,226





Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,565,986 (equal to 28.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,555,068, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









Set out below are all trades completed between 15 October 2018 and 19 October 2018:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 15/10/2018 XLON 400 6.52 2,608.00 TRQX 132 6.52 860.64 TRQX 14 6.52 91.28 CHIX 153 6.52 997.56 CHIX 86 6.52 560.72 BATE 89 6.52 580.28 XLON 40 6.50 260.00 XLON 221 6.48 1,432.08 XLON 1,740 6.44 11,205.60 XLON 108 6.44 695.52 Total 2,983 6.47 19,291.68 16/10/2018 XLON 368 6.50 2,392.00 BATE 90 6.50 585.00 TRQX 132 6.50 858.00 TRQX 10 6.50 65.00 XLON 327 6.48 2,118.96 CHIX 32 6.48 207.36 CHIX 194 6.48 1,257.12 XLON 65 6.48 421.20 XLON 341 6.48 2,209.68 XLON 175 6.46 1,130.50 XLON 306 6.42 1,964.52 XLON 263 6.42 1,688.46 XLON 38 6.42 243.96 XLON 23 6.42 147.66 XLON 107 6.42 686.94 XLON 1 6.42 6.42 XLON 62 6.42 398.04 XLON 399 6.42 2,561.58 Total 2,933 6.46 18,942.40 17/10/2018 XLON 365 6.48 2,365.20 TRQX 105 6.48 680.40 TRQX 45 6.48 291.60 XLON 706 6.34 4,476.04 BATE 91 6.32 575.12 CHIX 233 6.32 1,472.56 XLON 68 6.26 425.68 XLON 122 6.26 763.72 XLON 274 6.26 1,715.24 XLON 896 6.26 5,608.96 XLON 154 6.20 954.80 Total 3,059 6.32 19,329.32 18/10/2018 XLON 585 6.26 3,662.10 BATE 91 6.24 567.84 XLON 324 6.24 2,021.76 XLON 789 6.22 4,907.58 TRQX 21 6.22 130.62 CHIX 51 6.22 317.22 XLON 137 6.20 849.40 XLON 8 6.20 49.60 XLON 364 6.20 2,256.80 CHIX 24 6.20 148.80 CHIX 24 6.20 148.80 XLON 382 6.12 2,337.84 XLON 145 6.12 887.40 TRQX 115 6.10 701.50 CHIX 139 6.10 847.90 CHIX 2 6.10 12.20 Total 3,201 6.20 19,847.36 19/10/2018 XLON 347 6.12 2,123.64 XLON 18 6.12 110.16 XLON 18 6.06 109.08 CHIX 20 6.06 121.20 TRQX 23 6.02 138.46 BATE 54 5.92 319.68 CHIX 219 5.92 1,296.48 TRQX 119 5.90 702.10 XLON 530 5.88 3,116.40 XLON 270 5.88 1,587.60 XLON 331 5.84 1,933.04 XLON 537 5.84 3,136.08 XLON 182 5.84 1,062.88 XLON 200 5.82 1,164.00 XLON 396 5.82 2,304.72 Total 3,264 5.89 19,225.52



