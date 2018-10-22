sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Extraordinary General Meeting Beter Bed Holding N.V. on 3 December 2018

The Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding N.V. invites shareholders and other persons with voting rights to an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Monday, 3 December at 14.00 hours CET at the headquarters of Beter Bed Holding, Linie 27 in Uden (The Netherlands).

This Extraordinary General Meeting includes the appointment of Mr A. Beyens, Mr P.C. Boone and Mr B.E. Karis as Supervisory Directors with effect from 3 December 2018. The agenda for the EGM can be found on our corporate website.

For the procedure for attending this Extraordinary General Meeting please refer to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting on our website www.beterbedholding.com.

Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

In 2017, the company achieved revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores. 64.2% of this figure was realised outside the Netherlands.

For more information:

John Kruijssen Hugo van den Ochtend
CEO CFO
+31 (0)413 338819 +31 (0)413 338819
+31 (0)6 13211011 +31 (0)6 25746309
john.kruijssen@beterbed.nlhugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of this press release.

Attachment

  • press release 22-10-2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/1a51eaa6-5f5a-4f9a-90ec-051bddb7c9a3)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)