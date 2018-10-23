On 22 October 2018, Trigon Asset Management (Trigon) filed an application to Harju County Court, withdrawing the action filed to the court on 6 July 2018 against Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) and requesting the court to refuse to hear the action. Upon refusal to hear the action, the preliminary injunction banning the supervisory board of OEG to increase the share capital of OEG will be also annulled. With the statement of claim, Trigon sought to establish the nullity of the resolutions No 1-4 of the 29 June 2018 general meeting of shareholders of OEG, or alternatively, to revoke the resolutions. Withdrawal of the claim by Trigon will not impact OEG’s separate claim against Trigon, in which OEG is still demanding compensation for damages in the amount of approx. EUR 16.3 million caused by Trigon’s action and the preliminary injunction. Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com