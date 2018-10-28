Competitive Price, Flexible Offer: USONICIG Presents RHYTHM Lite Kit To More Vaping Consumers At Vaper Expo UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USONICIG, the leading innovator of ultrasonic vaping devices in China, partnered with Vapouround, the UK and Ireland's renowned vape trade publication, is bringing the RHYTHM lite kit to Vaper Expo UK, which is held from Oct 26 - 28 in Birmingham, England.

Aiming to be a flexible offer for more people who are interested in U-cig, RHYTHM lite kit is a simplified package of RHYTHM. With a competitive price, it packs one ultrasonic vaping device only. Airflow of RHYTHM lite kit has been optimized to make it an alternative for vaping consumers and nicotine salts users who prefer MTL (Mouth to Lung) vaping style. The RHYTHM lite kit has attracted lots of attention at Vaper Expo and received universally positive feedback.

CY Kong, Product Manager at USONICIG said, "Vaping consumers have high expectation for ultrasonic vaping devices, that is why we keep upgrading products and offering more options for them. We simplify the package and offer a new option in RHYTHM lite kit. With a competitive price, it will be a flexible offer to more vaping consumers. A vaper will own a vaping device from the RHYTHM lite kit, and purchase other accessories if need be. RHYTHM lite kit is what we present for more people who interested in U-cig."

USONICIG has also announced its strategic cooperation with Vapouround. In addition to their joint exhibition, USONICIG also sponsors Vapouround BUS and Vapouround Club. USONICIG's next generation of ultrasonic vaping product RHYTHM+ will be pre-sold on the Vapouround Club. The RHYTHM+ will offer three new features for a better user experience: adjustable airflow control, super power battery and replaceable Ultrasonic Chip.

About Vaper Expo UK

Vaper Expo UK has continued to grow into a world-renowned event and is now the biggest, best and most "must-attend" vaping convention in Europe. Organizers focus on creating a show that works for exhibitors, trade visitors and consumers, combining the right mix of professionalism, entertainment, retail and B2B.

About USONICIG

USONICIG was founded in 2014 by China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd. and is dedicated to the research and development of healthy vaping products. USONICIG has obtained a total of 255 patents, including 38 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 63 domestic and overseas invention patents, 146 utility patents, and 8 domestic and overseas design patents. With progress in R&D, product design, and manufacturing, USONICIG has become a leader in the vaping industry.

USONICIG's RHYTHM complies with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD), and has obtained sales authorization in the UK, France, and Germany, and is available for sale online and in local vapor shops.

