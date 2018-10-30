UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw

Paris, Amsterdam, October 30, 2018

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw

On October 30, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield entered into an agreement with Globalworth Poland, a listed Polish property company, for the sale of Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw. The total acquisition cost of €190.0 Mn represents a premium to the book value as at June 30, 2018.

This transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close by year-end.

The Skylight and Lumen office buildings with a GLA of 45,500 m² are located in the central business district of Warsaw.

The transaction is part of the €3 Bn European disposal programme to be executed over the next several years announced by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 12, 2017. More than 62% of this programme has now been agreed or completed since June 30, 2018. The expected impact of this transaction was taken in account in the Adjusted Recurring Earnings per Share guidance of the Group released on October 25, 2018.

