Mittwoch, 31.10.2018

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Scanship Holding ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q3 2018 Trading update on Monday 5 November

Scanship will release its Q3 2018 Trading update on Monday 5 November at hrs. 08.00 am.

The company will present its Trading update the same day at hrs. 11.30 in the offices of Sparebank1 Markets. A light lunch will be served from the same time.

Location: Sparebank1 Markets, Olav Vs gate 5, 0161 Oslo

To attend the presentation, please notify Sparebank1 by e-mail to: corporateaccess@sb1markets.no/ phone 24147400

For further queries, please contact:
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)