Containerships Oyj: Closing of the combination agreement between Container Finance Ltd Oy and CMA CGM completed

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 31 October 2018 at 16:15 (EET)

Closing of the combination agreement between Container Finance Ltd Oy and CMA CGM completed

The combination agreement between Container Finance Ltd Oy and CMA CGM, signed on 20.6.2018 and accepted by competition authorities on 22.10.2018, has been closed on 31.10.2018.

Upon closing the agreement, Container Finance's entire container logistics operations including mainly Containerships plc, but also Multi-link Terminals Ltd and CD Holding Oy will integrate CMA CGM's intra-regional market offering in Europe and Mediterranean area.

The CMA CGM Group is one of leading maritime transportation companies in the world with a diversified network of shipping lines all around the globe. Containerships' strong presence in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea is very complementary to CMA CGM's intra-Europe short sea abilities and strengthens both parties' position in the European logistics market.

The combination will not affect the rights of Containerships' bondholders. Containerships continues to develop routes and services to provide industry's best customer experience.

About Containerships group: Containerships group is a full service, door-to-door provider of shortsea shipping and logistics solutions. It ensures safe and rapid cargo transport between Finland, Russia, the Baltic States, Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland as well as in the Mediterranean region between Turkey and North Africa. Containerships offers a choice of all standard and special containers, and complete coverage through a fleet of sea vessels, and road, railway and river container transportation modes. The net sales for 2017 was MEUR 227. Containerships plc's senior secured callable bond loan has been listed on OMX Helsinki since 22 November 2017.

About CMA CGM group: The CMA CGM Group, led by Rodolphe Saadé, is a world leader of maritime transport. Its 509 ships serve more than 420 ports worldwide on the 5 continents. In 2017, they transported nearly 19 million of TEU (Twenty-feet Equivalent Units). CMA CGM experiences a continuous growth and never stops innovating to propose new maritime, logistical and inland solutions to its clients. The Group employs 34,000 collaborators in the world and 2,400 in Marseilles where is located its headquarters and is present in 160 countries via its network of 755 agencies.