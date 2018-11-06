QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an 06.11.2018 / 07:53 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an Venlo, Niederlande, den 6. November 2018 - Der Vorstand der QIAGEN N.V. ("QIAGEN" oder die "Gesellschaft") hat mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats heute beschlossen, nicht-nachrangige, unbesicherte in Aktien der Gesellschaft wandelbare Schuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich (die "Schuldverschreibungen") zu begeben. QIAGEN beabsichtigt, Schuldverschreibungen in einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 400 Mio. US-Dollar zu platzieren. Den Schuldverschreibungen werden bis zu 8,5 Mio. Aktien der Gesellschaft (vorbehaltlich möglicher Anpassungen des Wandlungsverhältnisses entsprechend den Bedingungen der Schuldverschreibungen) zugrunde liegen. Dies entspricht rund 3,8% der Gesamtzahl der zurzeit ausgegebenen Aktien der Gesellschaft. QIAGEN beabsichtigt, den Emissionserlös aus der Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der Ablösung bestehender Verbindlichkeiten und des Abschlusses von Absicherungsgeschäften (convertible note hedge transactions) und Optionsscheingeschäften (warrant transactions), wie nachstehend beschrieben zu verwenden. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 6 Jahren haben und zu 100% ihres Nennbetrages begeben und zurückgezahlt. Die Verzinsung wird voraussichtlich zwischen 0,75% und 1,25% p.a. liegen und die Zinsen jeweils halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar sein. Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis wird voraussichtlich mit einer Wandlungsprämie zwischen 27,5% und 32,5% des Referenzaktienkurses festgesetzt, der dem volumengewichteten durchschnittlichen Kurs der QIAGEN-Aktie zwischen Handelsbeginn und Handelsschluss an der New York Stock Exchange am 6. November 2018 entspricht. Die Preisfestsetzung der Schuldverschreibung wird voraussichtlich heute stattfinden. Valutatag wird voraussichtlich der 13. November 2018 sein. Die Gesellschaft strebt eine Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den Handel im Freiverkehr an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an. Im Hinblick auf die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen beabsichtigt QIAGEN, bestimmte individuell ausgehandelte Absicherungsgeschäfte betreffend die Schuldverschreibungen (convertible note hedge transactions) mit einer oder mehreren Gegenparteien (die "Gegenparteien") oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften abzuschließen. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte beziehen sich anfänglich auf die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien, die auch den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegt. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte sehen einen Barausgleich vor und sollen jegliche im Falle der Wandlung der Schuldverschreibungen zu zahlende Beträge abdecken, soweit sie den Nennbetrag der Schuldverschreibungen übersteigen. QIAGEN beabsichtigt weiterhin, individuell ausgehandelte Optionsscheingeschäfte (warrant transactions) mit diesen Gegenparteien oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften abzuschließen. Den Optionsscheingeschäften liegt anfänglich die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien wie den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde. Der Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine wird voraussichtlich 145% des Referenzaktienkurses entsprechen. 