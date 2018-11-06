PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Invitation to third quarter 2018 presentation

Oslo, Norway, 06 November 2018 - PCI Biotech invites to a presentation of the company's third quarter 2018 report on Tuesday 13 November 2018 at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park.

Time: Tuesday November 13, 08:30am - 09:30am CET (local time).

Venue: Jónas Einarsson aud. (2nd floor, entrance 2B), Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo.

The presentation will be held in English and if you wish to attend the presentation, please confirm with an e-mail to post@pcibiotech.com. The presentation will also be a live audiocast and can be accessed through www.pcibiotech.com. It will be possible to post questions through the audiocast console. The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com from 07:30am (CET) on 13 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO

Email: rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757