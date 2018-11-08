Standard Lithium Ltd.: Standard Lithium Receives Nasdaq International Designation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLL) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl. Designation: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), is pleased to announce that Standard Lithium has been admitted into the Nasdaq International Designation program under the symbol OTC - Nasdaq International Designation: STLHF. This is an over-the-counter (OTC) platform designed for non-U.S. companies. The program provides member companies with Nasdaq's visibility offering, allowing for greater access to U.S.-based investors.

"Our project development focus is on U.S. based assets and with the Nasdaq Intl. Designation we hope to expand the Company's visibility across U.S. capital markets and increase shareholder confidence and liquidity," said Standard Lithium CEO, Robert Mintak.

Member companies of the Nasdaq International Designation are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The Company's Nasdaq International Designation profile page can be found on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/International-Designation/cronos-group.html

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

The company's flagship project is in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations and also the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases, both located in the Smackover formation. It is also engaged in the exploration and resource development of approximately 45,000 acres at the Bristol and Cadiz Dry Lake lithium projects located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com .

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

