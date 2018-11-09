The quad-camera vision system provides autonomous vehicles near-100% obstacle detection under all weather and lighting conditions with near zero false alerts

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems,today announced that its QuadSight vision system has been named a 2019 CES Innovation Award honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology category. Foresight's quad-camera vision system was selected from a highly competitive pool of participating innovative CES products. Foresight will offer a live demonstration of the QuadSight vision system at CES 2019, held from January 8-11 at the Westgate Las Vegas, booth #2206.

Foresight's flagship product QuadSight is a multi-spectral stereoscopic vision system that offers unparalleled obstacle detection capabilities under all weather and lighting conditions, for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Focused on the stringent demands of autonomous vehicle vision needs, QuadSight is designed to achieve near-100% obstacle detection with near-zero false alerts under all weather and lighting conditions, including complete darkness, snow, rain, fog, sandstorms and blinding glare. Leveraging decades of field-proven security technology and highly advanced image-processing algorithms, Foresight's quad-camera technology combines two pairs of long-wave infrared (LWIR) and visible-light stereoscopic cameras to achieve an unprecedented performance standard for autonomous vehicle vision.

"Developing safe autonomous vehicles is one of the great technical challenges of our time, and it demands innovation in all aspects of design and implementation," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "We are honored that the CES Innovation Award judges have recognized the far-reaching innovation required for the QuadSight system to achieve vision perfection under all weather and lighting conditions."

Essential for safety and reliability, stereoscopic vision technology brings exceptional three-dimensional (3D) images for outstanding detection and accuracy to semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle vision systems. While visible-light camera systems utilize the same or sometimes less information compared to the human eye, LWIR imaging adds another layer of information based on emitted waves. By combining visible-light stereoscopic and thermal stereoscopic vision, QuadSight enables exceptional visual precision with 3D objects in real time, whether the objects are large or small, in motion or static, or detected from short or long distances.

At CES 2019, QuadSight will be demonstrated at Foresight's booth #2206 at Westgate Las Vegas. Contact Foresight to schedule a demo. For a brief video of the QuadSight vision technology, click here. As a winner of the Innovation Award, QuadSight will also be on display at the CES Innovation Award Showcase in Tech West, The Venetian, Venetian Ballroom E/F.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition that recognizes two levels of honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition. CES 2019 will showcase more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the automotive industry based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company's systems are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company estimates that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive grade, cost-effective platform, and advanced technology.

