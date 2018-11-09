AAPL Stock ForecastIn the past two-and-a-half years, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has enjoyed a tremendous rally. What's particularly worth noting is that back in the summer of 2016, Apple was already one of the biggest companies in the world by market capitalization. And yet, the stock went on to double in price, allowing Apple to become the first company to cross the $1.0-trillion mark in market cap.Most recently, however, Apple stock hasn't been a hot commodity. Shares have slipped more than 10% since reaching over $232.00 apiece on October 3. Of course, the market-wide sell-off later that month probably had something to do with the stock's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...