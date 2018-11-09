Blue Diamond Resorts: Newest Mystique Resorts boutique hotel opens on Isla Holbox, Mexico

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 09, 2018offers discerning travelers a luxurious vacation experience with unique dining, upscale services and breathtaking off-property excursions.

Mystique Blue offers beach-life luxury in a nearly uninhabited environment. With a design inspired by Isla Holbox itself, the boutique resort celebrates the beauty of nature through its decor while never sacrificing indulgent features. With 38 suites to choose from guests can enjoy upscale amenities including spacious balconies with suspended nest-style seats, 55" Satellite TVs, unlimited WIFI connectivity and custom mattresses that allow for unparalleled comfort.

Mystique Blue is a hidden gem for the nature lover. Guests can bike up and down the island's car-free roads, enjoy sightings of exotic birds, interact with local fisherman and explore the Yum Balam, a protected nature reserve found within the 26-mile island. The resort's concierge is available to book off-property excursions, be it kayaking through the mangroves, learning to kiteboard or swimming with the magnificent whale sharks that frequent the waters surrounding the island from May to September.

About Mystique Resorts

The newest addition to Blue Diamond Resorts' ever-growing portfolio, Mystique Resorts , is a boutique-style resort collection that offers personalized experiences in strikingly beautiful places. Mystique Resorts are contemporary, luxurious and exquisite resorts firmly rooted in some of the world's most vibrant destinations and poised to attract luxury travelers seeking to explore their surroundings. Mystique Blue , located on Mexico's Isla Holbox, and Mystique Royal Saint Lucia are ideal resorts for both families and couples alike, as they offer upscale amenities, unparalleled service and unique locales.