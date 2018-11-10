Benchmark Metals Inc.: Benchmark Reports 51g/t Gold Equivalent and Widespread Gold and Silver Anomalies Across an 8 Kilometre Trend

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2018) at the Cliff Creek Zone, an area where mineralization extends for over 500 metres and remains open down-dip and on strike. The Lawyers Gold and Silver Project is located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Significant widespread mineralization across the entire Lawyers Project area is providing compelling evidence of zones that extend for hundreds of metres at surface. The high-grade rock samples taken at the Marmot Zone provides a priority target area for a larger 2019 drill program. In addition, high-grade samples from the Phoenix Zone lie overtop of recently completed drilling that awaits assay results. Sampling at the AGB Zone suggests a large area of mineralization that was never fully mined."

Surface Sampling Program

The 2018 field program included the collection of 312 rock grab samples from outcrop and subcrop locations and 1,041 soil samples. Results from this sampling have provided two new discoveries with anomalous gold and silver results at the Phoenix East Zone and the Marmot Zone. The geological trend stretches over 8 kilometres from the Marmot Zone in the southeast to the Kodah Zone in the northwest of the Property. The Location Map is available at BenchmarkMetals.com .

Sampling Results - Selected sample results below from 2018 rock samples at the Phoenix, Marmot, AGB, Dukes Ridge and Silver Pond North zones.

2018 Rock Samples - New as of this news release

Marmot Zone 31.80g/t gold 1,590g/t silver 51.01g/t AuEq AGB Zone 7.94g/t gold 1,265g/t silver 23.23g/t AuEq Marmot Zone 4.97g/t gold 872g/t silver 15.51g/t AuEq Marmot Zone 5.86g/t gold 716g/t silver 14.51g/t AuEq Silver Pond North 12.05g/t gold 7.88g/t silver 12.15g/t AuEq Marmot Zone 6.26g/t gold 472g/t silver 11.96g/t AuEq 2018 Rock Samples - Previously Reported

Phoenix Zone 220g/t gold >10,000g/t silver 340.83g/t AuEq Phoenix Zone 160g/t gold 1,440g/t silver 177.40g/t AuEq Dukes Ridge Zone 23.10g/t gold 5,370g/t silver 87.99g/t AuEq AGB Zone 22.20g/t gold 80.90g/t silver 23.18g/t AuEq AGB Zone 17.70g/t gold 61.60g/t silver 18.44g/t AuEq AGB Zone 16.15g/t gold 107g/t silver 17.44g/t AuEq *Gold equivalent numbers are calculated using $1,200 Au/oz and $14.50 Ag/oz.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff4b45c-f14e-45f0-969f-5dde094a4be3

Lawyers Gold and Silver Project

The Lawyers Property and formerly producing Cheni Gold and Silver Mine is located 45 km northwest of the Kemess Gold and Copper Mine. The Property contains an existing Mineral Resourceand hosts a minimum of 16 gold and silver occurrences that were never fully mined, developed or explored. The 99km2 prospective land package presents a unique opportunity for Benchmark to carry out exploration on a 'camp' scale. There remains excellent potential for the discovery of additional low and high-sulphidation epithermal precious metal deposits like those that have been discovered and explored to date in the Golden Triangle region.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples was analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

