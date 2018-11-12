NanoMech Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Proprietary Nanotechnology-Based Platform to Produce High-Performance Coatings and Lubricants

The platform's unprecedented ability to synthesize, deposit, manipulate, and integrate novel materials at a nanoscale level allows it to create durable and customizable products

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American nanocoatings market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NanoMech, Inc. with the 2018 North American Technology Innovation Award for employing a proprietary technology platform to create high-strength polymers reinforced with functionalized nanoparticles. The company's advanced materials produce uniform and aesthetically appealing coating solutions, which are encapsulated in oil and emulsifiers to deliver stable, anti-friction applications. In addition, the nanoparticles can be embedded into polymers to enable next-generation functionalities, such as anti-microbial activity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782646/Frost_and_Sullivan_NanoMech_Best_Practices.jpg

"NanoMech's nanotechnology-based coatings deliver better output by building a more robust surface. The coatings form a protecting film with greater coverage on contacting surfaces for application in high-pressure conditions with boundary lubrication. In addition, the coatings reduce wear by inducing asperities and polishing contacting surfaces," said Prajwal Sanil, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform can develop multi-component chemistries at the sub-micron scale, thus ensuring high surface-to-volume ratios, pristine material properties, novel material behavior, and greater packing density."

"On behalf the NanoMech team, we are very proud to have received this outstanding recognition from one of the world's most prestigious growth partnership companies and its expert global analysts for our disruptive and innovative commercialized breakthrough- which is aimed at improving the quality of life and advancement of business and technology." Stated James M. Phillips, Chairman and CEO of NanoMech.

NanoMech's disruptive technology valorizes chemistries, including organic, inorganic, solids, and liquids, which are molded into nanoscale, industrially applicable materials to create an open architecture that can pack multi-functional chemistries. This breakthrough platform is revolutionizing the machinery and equipment coatings industry by enhancing equipment reliability or machinery performance efficiency by 200 to 1,000%. Furthermore, NanoMech's platform has a significant business impact on other industries, such as oil and gas, trucking, automotive, and manufacturing.

In addition to its nanotechnology platform, NanoMech has produced a unique portfolio of proprietary coatings and lubrication solutions, such as AtomLube and AtomOil, which are used to increase the performance and safety of all vehicles. As a key advantage, these products are self-replenishing and boost energy efficiency by drastically improving system performance. Another important product from NanoMech is nGlide, a nano-engineered, multi-component, and multi-functional lubricant additive technology that facilitates immediate performance improvements of up to 300% or higher in machining industries, automobiles, pumps, power generation, and turbines.

"Every industry requires a solution that increases its product's lifecycle and efficiency, as well as synchronizes with diverse machines and equipment. NanoMech has ably addressed this need, and its multi-solution applicability remains unmatched by most solutions in the market," noted Prajwal. "NanoMech is the first nano-manufacturing company to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification, and such top-class quality management is critical in an emerging field. Overall, by facilitating the development of products that are highly customizable, NanoMech's technology platform meets the various demands of clients concerning particular friction requirements, film thickness, and temperature suitability."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NanoMech, Inc.

NanoMech is a leading surface engineering and material science company involved in developing and manufacturing lubricants, specialty chemicals, pastes, paints, coatings, and advanced textiles. Started as a spin-off from the University of Arkansas in 2002, NanoMech has built its technical competencies over the years in nanotechnology-based coatings, which are protected by approximately 2,500 patents and claims. With a special focus on expanding the possibilities in surface functionalization and protection, NanoMech delivers innovative nano-engineered solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies from automotive, transportation, aerospace, trucking, retail, energy manufacturing, exploration service providers, marine manufacturers, and military establishments.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 210.477.8418

F: 210.348.1003

E: Bianca.torres@frost.com