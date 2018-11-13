Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis and Unibail-Romaco-Westfield Collaborate on the Southern Überseequartier Development in Hamburg

Amsterdam, November 13, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, are partnering in the build of a vast development project - the "southern Überseequartier" in Hamburg, Germany. Arcadis will be responsible for the seamless execution of the project which includes multi-project management, program management, site management and tenant coordination.

Dimensions of the mixed-use project, directly located adjacent to the river Elbe, total an area of 419,000 sqm. This will make the southern Überseequartier in Hamburg's HafenCity one of the largest building projects in Europe. Fourteen architecturally outstanding buildings will house 80,500 sqm for retail, 21,000 sqm for gastronomy and entertainment including a multiplex cinema, a cruise terminal with an underground bus station, three hotels, offices with around 2,400 workplaces, and approximately 650 apartments. The budget for this project amounts to more than one billion euros.

Arcadis will provide comprehensive program management support for this project with a focus on compliance with the highest standards. Services delivered by Arcadis will include project management, construction management, tender management, procurement, site monitoring, supervision and tenant coordination.

"We are delighted to bring our extensive experience in program management for global mega-projects to HafenCity Hamburg, a construction project that requires outstanding project management skills and will be recognized around the world. Our most experienced experts will therefore accompany the project from the very first minute," said Martin Ritterbach, Managing Director Buildings Europe Central at Arcadis.

Ingo Tribian, Leader Business Development Program Management DACH and Head of Department in Hamburg at Arcadis, explained further that "parts of the project will be built on the floodplain of the river Elbe. Modern construction, similar to flood protection system as built on smaller islands located in the German and Danish part of the North Sea, becomes necessary here. Major highlights for the exciting and unique architecture of the ensemble, developed by twelve renowned architects, include the glazed office towers incorporating a crystalline façade of the versatile building complex located on the waterfront, which will serve as a workplace, shopping destination, leisure and culinary hotspot all in one. We combine a highly professional team with our state-of-the-art project management system to obtain an up-to-date overview at both program and project level and to meet the client's exacting requirements."

"We signed with Arcadis, a partner with the right experience and expertise for such unique mixed-use development. With 419,000 sqm total area, fourteen buildings with different destinations, and an investment of more than one billion euros, southern Überseequartier is the most important and complex project in the history of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. As project consultancy, Arcadis will be a key contributor to the successful development of the mixed-use district," stated Jacques Boursault, Head of Construction Überseequartier at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Germany.

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

Jochem Binst

Mobile: +32 471 202 679

E-mail: jochem.binst@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS





Arcadis and Unibail-Romaco-Westfield Collaborate (http://hugin.info/132839/R/2225326/872854.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire



Arcadis is the leading. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliverthroughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)