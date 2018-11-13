PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Third quarter 2018 results

Oslo (Norway), 13 November 2018 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announces its interim third quarter 2018 result. Please find enclosed the report and presentation.

The fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 360 million completed in October 2018 provides PCI Biotech with the funds needed for the pivotal fimaChem study, beyond interim read-out of results for potential accelerated/conditional marketing approval.

The emerging data from the dose-escalation part of the Phase I study continues to deliver positive early signs of efficacy. Median overall survival for the dose selected for the pivotal study ended in October 2018 at 21.7 months, with two out of six patients in this cohort still being alive. Although the data sample is small, the results indicate a clear improvement over the best comparable published data. Our focus is now to bring fimaChem to the market for the treatment of inoperable bile duct cancer through successful performance of the pivotal study, which is expected to start in the first half of 2019.

The dose-finding part of the fimaVacc Phase I study identified a well-tolerated dosing regimen. PCI Biotech is collaborating with international immunotherapy experts for further in-depth analysis and characterisation of the immune responses.

Continued positive development in the fimaNAc programme, with one new research collaboration established in the third quarter of 2018.

Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, comments: "The recently completed rights issue is a game-changer for the company, as it provides the required funds for the fimaChem programme to reach interim read-out and potential filing for accelerated approval in bile duct cancer. Our full focus is now on initiation and delivery of the pivotal study, and we have to that end further strengthened the organisation with experienced operational expertise in clinical project delivery. We are also very pleased to have established a collaboration with the internationally renowned expert group at Leiden University Medical Center under the leadership of Professor Sjoerd van der Burg for the finalisation of the in-depth characterisation of the immune responses to fimaVacc. The US patent granted for the band-aid like illumination device represents another important milestone for this programme."

Highlights

* Completed fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 360 million

* Continued positive early signs of efficacy from fimaChem Phase I

* Preparations for the pivotal fimaChem study progressing towards initiation in the first half of 2019

* Presented Phase I dose-escalation fimaChem results at the 2018 ESMO congress

* Entered collaboration with a renowned international cancer immunology institute for analysis and characterisation of the fimaVacc clinical immune response

* US patent granted for "band-aid-like" device for fimaVacc skin illumination / injection

* Established new fimaNAc research collaboration with Bavarian Nordic, an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company

* Further strengthened the clinical organisation

