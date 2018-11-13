=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Dr. Alexander Isola (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Andritz AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000730007 description of the financial instrument: Share type: acquisition date: 06.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange currency: Euro price volume 42,40 1000 total volume: 1000 total price: 42400 average price: 42,40 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

