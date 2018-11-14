Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

A notification of 8 November 2018 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Holdings Belgium SA having taken over 228,585 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA. Leasinvest Real Estate SCA received this notification on 13 November 2018.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address AXA SA 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris

TRANSACTION DATE: 6 November 2018

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN PASSED: below 25%

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 3%

DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities AXA SA 0 0 0 0,00% 0.00% AXA Holdings Belgium SA 0 228,585 3.86% AXA Belgium SA 1,431,883 1,346,486 22.72% TOTAL 1,575,071 0 26.58% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement 0 0,00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 1,575,071 26.58%

Complete control chain of the companies through which the participation is effectively held

AXA Belgium SA is held for 94.93% by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and for 5.07% by AXA SA.

AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% held by AXA SA.

Additional information

Transparency notification following the transfer of 228,585 shares by AXA Belgium SA to AXA Holdings Belgium SA on 6 November 2018 without modification of the consolidated participation of AXA SA.

The operational entities of the AXA group comprising the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, act and exercise their voting rights, independently from any other entity of the AXA group managing assets, in accordance with the provisions of article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company www.leasinvest.be.

For more information, contact:

Leasinvest Real Estate

Michel Van Geyte

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

On 2 October 2018, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to EUR 922 million, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (11%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (45%) and logistics (7%).

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of circa EUR 536 million (value 13 November 2018).

