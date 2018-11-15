Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") (Nasdaq:ESGR) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 4,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in its 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series E, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), for an aggregate public offering price of $110,000,000. The offering is expected to close on November 21, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Enstar has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 660,000 additional depositary shares. Enstar intends to list the depositary shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ESGRO" within 30 days of the closing.

Enstar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities. Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Barclays, HSBC and nabSecurities, LLC are acting as joint lead managers and Lloyds Securities Inc. is acting as a co-manager.

The depositary shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials by calling Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with over $15.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 80 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.



Contact: Guy Bowker

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645