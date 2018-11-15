=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marketing Bregenz - Starting today, Wolford is present across the globe with a new imagery. Just on time to coincide with the new spring/summer 2019 fashion collection, the brand presents itself in a fresh and sometimes provocative look in line with the campaign motto truecharacter: It is designed to underscore the claim made by the Wolford brand that women will always look good in Wolford fashion in all moments of life. For this purpose, Wolford hired the world-famous fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who made a name for herself with early shots of the star model Claudia Schiffer and portraits of performers such as Kate Moss, Madonna and Rihanna. Her depiction of strong, independent women is considered to be significantly influenced by the imagery of the star photographer Helmut Newton, who helped shape Wolford's brand image. "To surprise and also to provoke occasionally is not only modern but belongs to the Wolford DNA", recalls Axel Dreher, CEO of Wolford. The photos and films supporting the campaign are now online and in the display windows of the 117 points of sale. Image films and various seasonal product topics can be seen on 3-4 video screens in every window, combined with the corresponding products from the current fashion collection. The new market presence was already introduced to the specialist public, influencers and important stakeholders within the context of a creative presentation at the old Town Hall in London's trendy district of Shoreditch on November 8, 2018. Instead of a conventional fashion show, Wolford staged a comprehensive brand event, including performers and dancers, which made the diversity of Wolford's product world come alive for the approximately 300 guests. The experienceable shop concept, comprising another key aspect of the new market presence, will be presented in two Paris shops and one shop in Amsterdam for the first time in January 2019. The new brand identity will gradually become perceptible to Wolford customers on all channels starting in the spring of 2019. Further inquiry note: Wolford AG Maresa Hoffmann Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258 investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pictures with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/3431/5/10232733/Kampagne_campaign__truecharacter_Wolford.jpg

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2018 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)