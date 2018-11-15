Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-15 13:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing and Surveillance Committee decided on November 15, 2018 to approve the application of Olympic Entertainment Group AS and to delist the shares (ticker: OEG1T, ISIN code: EE3100084021) from Baltic Main List. The last listing day for Olympic Entertainment Group AS shares is set to November 16, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.