Werner De Laet appointed Chief B2B, Wholesale and Innovation Officer at Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium's Board of Directors has validated the nomination of Werner De Laet as Chief B2B, Wholesale and Innovation Officer, starting January 1st, 2019.





Gathering B2B, Wholesale and Innovation activities under one single management will allow to simplify Orange Belgium's organisation and to support the strategic priorities for the enterprise market, in particular the further development of convergent and ICT services, as well as the development of Internet of Things. The new organisation will be put in place as from January 1st.





Ingrid Gonnissen, who will continue to manage Orange Belgium's Enterprise Business Unit until December 31st, decided to leave Orange at the end of this year to focus on her independent activities, including board positions and missions. Werner De Laet will replace Ingrid Gonnissen as of January 1st, 2019. He will remain the CEO of Orange Luxembourg (OLU) until the end of the year.





Werner De Laet, age 49, has 20 years of experience at Orange Belgium. In 1998, Werner joined Mobistar as Financial Information Systems Manager and rapidly rose in the ranks. From 2006 to 2013, he was Chief Financial Officer of Mobistar before becoming CEO of Orange Luxembourg in May 2013. Since October 2016 Werner also became Chief Wholesale & Innovation Officer of Orange Belgium, in close coordination with the Orange Group.





Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, declared: "Thanks to Werner's extensive experience and knowledge of the ICT sector, he will be of great value for the further development of our activities on the enterprise market.I would like to thank Ingrid for her unwavering commitment since 2016 to serve our B2B customers and in particular for the crucial role she played in strengthening our sales channels, the collaboration with the Orange Group and the substantial improvement of our B2B results."





Regarding his nomination, Werner De Laet declared: "Thanks to the excellence of our 4G and mobile IoT network and the adoption of Unlimited in the business offers, we've got all the cards in hand to offer attractive and innovative services to our business customers. We will focus particularly on developing our convergent and ICT services, as well as the Internet of Things offers for our business customers."





Ingrid Gonnissen declared: "It has been a great pleasure to lead Orange Belgium B2B, and I am very proud of the work that we accomplished with all colleagues and partners and of the great results we reached together. It is now time for me to focus on new projects. I wish Werner all the best in his new role."





Orange Belgium's Enterprise Business Unit proposes competitive convergent mobile and landline offers to small, medium and large companies.

