Bonum Pankki Oyj: Pia Ali-Tolppa appointed as a CEO of Bonum Bank Plc.

Board of Directors of Bonum Bank Plc has appointed Pia Ali-Tolppa as CEO. Ali-Tolppa holds a master's degree in economics and has a versatile experience in finance, banking and digital development. She comes from Wello Oy, where she worked as a CFO, and has previously worked in various positions in SEB Finland, Euroloan Group Plc and Nordea.

Ali-Tolppa will start in her position on December 13th 2018.



More information:

Pekka Lemettinen, Chairman of the board, +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, +358 50 3031476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi.