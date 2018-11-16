sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2018 | 12:53
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bonum Pankki Oyj: Pia Ali-Tolppa appointed as a CEO of Bonum Bank Plc.

Board of Directors of Bonum Bank Plc has appointed Pia Ali-Tolppa as CEO. Ali-Tolppa holds a master's degree in economics and has a versatile experience in finance, banking and digital development. She comes from Wello Oy, where she worked as a CFO, and has previously worked in various positions in SEB Finland, Euroloan Group Plc and Nordea.

Ali-Tolppa will start in her position on December 13th 2018.

More information:

Pekka Lemettinen, Chairman of the board, +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, +358 50 3031476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)