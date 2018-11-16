Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) -White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has staked an addition 50 claim units totalling 1,250 hectares near the recently acquired Williams Gold Property (see White Metal Press Release, dated October 25, 2018). The newly acquired claims, held 100% by White Metal, are located immediately south of the former producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine.

In addition, the Company would like to report that it has completed its due diligence sampling on the Williams Gold Property and samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical labs for analysis. The areas sampled at the Williams Gold Property are described as a new polymetallic discovery within an extensive area of quartz-veined and brecciated, granite/sediment float, and subcrop. Grab samples taken by the Vendor assayed up to 52 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) or 1.52 oz/t Au. During due diligence sampling, visible gold was noted in several samples.

Located in the central part of the Williams claim block is a silicified quartz breccia occurring in subcropping rocks, that are found over an area 200 to 300 metres in length, and with estimated widths of two to three metres. Two samples from subcrop collected by the Vendor assayed 5.8 g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Au. These samples were at least 200 metres apart and occur in a unit of intensely silicified, brecciated quartz-veined black shales. Grab samples taken by White Metal personnel from this area had visual chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, and antimony with textures indicative of an epithermal gold environment.

The Williams Gold Property

The Williams gold property, is situated within the Botwood Basin, 40 km southeast of the Moosehead Gold Project of Sokoman Iron Corp. ("Sokoman Iron"). The eastern half of the Property is underlain by Cambrian to Ordovician siliciclastic sediments (Eastern Dunnage Zone; Outflow Formation) and the western half by Silurian siliciclastic sediments (Botwood Group). This is a similar geological environment to the Clarks Brook gold property to the northeast where Sokoman Iron reported a drill core intercept of 3.74 g/t Au over 3.10 metres, including 14.73 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (Sokoman Iron Corp. news release, dated April 5, 2018). Gold is generally associated with pyritic quartz veins and hosted by siltstones, sandstones, and conglomerates.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.),

Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

Note: grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades.

