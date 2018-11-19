As part of FORK's new communications strategy, the Company has launched a company forum on Reddit, where shareholders may ask questions and interact with the Company's team and each other in an open forum. FORK staff will be monitoring, answering questions and responding to comments on a weekly basis.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2018) -GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") announces that in response to an overwhelming volume of investor inquiry about the Company's current developments and revised business strategies, it has created an open forum to answer questions and help clarify the Company's initiatives.

As indicated on its recently-updated website, FORK has diversified its operations beyond the mining of cryptocurrencies. FORK will operate servicenodes and masternodes on select blockchain networks, enabling it to earn transaction fees. Additionally, the Company's computing facilities will provide witness services for consensus protocols. Further, some of its management team's members are providing consulting and advisory services to select entities as clients.

Going forward, FORK's Reddit channel (also known as a "subreddit") will be an all-purpose discussion forum for matters relating to FORK in the interest of providing greater transparency about the Company and its activities. The Reddit channel will be a medium whereby members can engage in conversation with FORK staff and also with each other.

FORK's new forum can be found at the following URL: https://www.reddit.com/r/ForkCSE. The Company's presence on Reddit will complement its existing channels that include email support, and phone communication channels.

President and CEO of the Company Shidan Gouran commented, "We care about what our shareholders have to say, and we believe that by offering an open public forum in which their questions can be answered, we will deliver even more value to them. Our Company has undergone a number of key changes over the past couple of months, and we know that there are many questions about these changes. For that reason, we have created an open forum on Reddit to clarify investor enquiries to the benefit of the whole community, and we look forward to answering questions about FORK as they come up."

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO

info@globalblockchain.io

For more information please contact:

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Investor Relations

ir@globalblockchain.io

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect","may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed onthe forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.