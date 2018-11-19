Benchmark Metals Inc.: Benchmark Assays 5.90 Metres at 12.62g/t AuEq From 2015 Drill-Hole That Also Provided 385.5 AuEq From Historical Assay

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the "" or "") (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) - is pleased to announce drill-hole assays from the infill and shoulder sampling program of historical drill-core at the Lawyers Gold & Silver Project, located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada. Selected results from new and combined historical intersections include 5.9m at 12.62g/t AuEq (hole CC15-15), 63.75m at 1.59g/t AuEq (hole DR15-05), and 1.68m at 10.94g/t AuEq (hole DR15-01)*.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Drill-hole assay results from selected historical holes continue to indicate that much of the Gold-Silver Lawyers project contains significant mineralization at surface and at shallow depths. Results from the Cliff Creek Zone and Dukes Ridge Zone are providing high-grade intersections that are enveloped by larger bulk tonnage style intersections. We anticipate more results from 2018 infill and step-out drilling that will provide the path for future resource growth and closer connection between zones."

Selected Results - Historical Core Sampling

Combined historical results and new sampling from historical drill-holes are expanding mineralized widths and generating new intersections across individual drill-holes. The combined assay results are yielding wider high-grade gold and silver intercepts and providing bulk tonnage type intersections that are located at or near surface. The intersections have potential to provide greater confidence to rapidly grow the resource estimate in future. Assay results are reported in gold equivalent. Additional assay results are expected from the 1,051 meters of 2015 drill core at the Cliff Creek Zone and Dukes Ridge Zone that were sampled during the 2018 program.

Hole CC15-15 at the Cliff Creek Zone provided additional mineralization for a combined 17m at 6.32g/t AuEq from 167m to 184m. The mineralized zone includes a new high grade intercept of 1.33m at 11.62g/t AuEq from 167m to 168.33m.

New from 167m to 168.33m 5.16g/t Au 535g/t Ag 11.62g/t AuEq 1.33m interval Historic from 171.5 to 172.2 60g/t Au** 1,500g/t Ag** 78.13g/t AuEq 0.70m interval New + Historic from 167 to 172.90m 7.56g/t Au 418.26g/t Ag 12.62g/t AuEq 5.90m interval New + Historic from 167m to 184m 3.67g/t Au 219.98g/t Ag 6.32g/t AuEq 17m interval

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using $US1,200 Au/oz and $US14.50 Ag/oz

**Historical assay capped at 60g/t Au and 1,500g/t Ag, uncapped values at 293.4g/t Au and 7,622g/t Ag

Hole DR15-05 at the Dukes Ridge Zone provided an additional 13m of mineralization for a combined 63.75m at 1.59g/t AuEq from 1.25m to 65m.

New + Historic from 1.25m to 65m 1.16g/t Au 36.18g/t Ag 1.59g/t AuEq 63.75m interval Including from 7.00m to 8.53m 8.22g/t Au 11.2g/t Ag 8.35g/t AuEq 1.53m interval Including from 33.50 to 42.06m 3.85g/t Au 106.54g/t Ag 5.14g/t AuEq 8.56m interval

Hole DR15-01 at the Dukes Ridge Zone provided a new intercept of 1.68m at 10.94g/t AuEq from 25m to 26.68m.

New from 25m to 26.68m 10.3g/t Au 52.6g/t Ag 10.94g/t AuEq 1.68m interval New + historic from 50m to 106m 0.58g/t Au 16.03g/t Ag 0.77g/t AuEq 56m interval New + historic from 111m to 134.72m 0.50g/t Au 24.60g/t Ag 0.70g/t AuEq 23.72m interval



Lawyers Gold and Silver Project

The Lawyers Property and formerly producing Cheni Gold and Silver Mine is located 45 km northwest of the Kemess Gold and Copper Mine. The Property contains an existing Mineral Resource and hosts at least 16 gold and silver occurrences that were never fully mined, developed or explored. The 99km2 prospective land package presents a unique opportunity for Benchmark to carry out exploration on a 'camp' scale. There remains excellent potential for the discovery of additional low and high-sulphidation epithermal precious metal deposits like those that have been discovered and explored to date in the Golden Triangle region.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples was analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

