Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield to Host its 2018 Analyst & Investor Day

November 20, 2018 - Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica"), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it is inviting investors and analysts to participate in its 2018 Analyst & Investor Day. The event will be held on December 6, 2018 at The New York Times Building, located at 620 Eighth Avenue, 26floor, in New York. The event will start with registration at 8:45 a.m. EST and is expected to finish at 12:30 p.m. EST.

In order to attend the event please register via email at Atlantica Yield ) .

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).