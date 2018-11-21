Haag-Streit Announces New and Updated EyeSuite i9.1 Software

HARLOW, England, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the release of EyeSuite i9.1 software from Haag-Streit Diagnostics .

The new software is available to all Haag-Streit slit lamp imaging and Lenstar customers. It features all the functionality of previous versions of EyeSuite but it has been dramatically improved, and enhancements have been made to the stability of the software for imaging, IOL and biometry.

EyeSuite IOL now includes an extended V2 Hill-RBF method, which is based on more than four times as much data as the previous version. The system now incorporates 12,419 patterns, leading to highly-accurate IOL predictions. These improvements will facilitate improved calculations in long and short eyes and expand the boundary model, leading to better patient outcomes. The Barrett formulas have also been updated to the latest status, providing customers with outstanding IOL calculations for standard, toric and post-refractive cases.

With the release of EyeSuite i9.1 Imaging, Haag-Streit has also introduced a portable version of the Fundus Module 300 (FM 300), offering automatic image editing and allowing improved USB connection stability for cameras. The FM 300 can now also be mounted on many non-Haag-Streit slit lamps.

A new registration wizard, which simplifies the registration of an EyeSuite database, is also included in the EyeSuite i9.1 release. This will allow pre-installation of systems and will permit example files to be loaded. The new software also supports the user to respond to the latest GDPR legislation by offering a comprehensive user management process, as well as an audit trail.

Sam Laidlaw, HS-UK Product Manager, said, "The latest release of EyeSuite incorporates some fantastic new features. I am delighted that the FM 300 can now be added to third-party slit lamps, this has been developed in response to customer demand. The extended V2 Hill-RBF method will contribute to improved surgical outcomes and all of the new features in EyeSuite i9.1 will enhance the workflow in a busy practice."

For more information on EyeSuite i9.1, or if you are interested in upgrading your software, please call Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 881534, or email service@haag-streit-uk.com .