QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics to Host Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event on December 10, 2018

Event Focused on Phase IIb Arterial Hypertension Data opening the way to a pivotal Phase 3

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and Investor event for institutional investors and research analysts on December 10, 2018, in New York, NY, focused around discussing the Phase IIb FIRIBASTAT results in arterial hypertension.

Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Bruno Besse, Chief Medical Officer of Quantum Genomics, will present the data and analysis of the Phase IIb study in arterial hypertension in a difficult- to-treat population.

This event will also feature a presentation by prominent academic physician, Keith C. Ferdinand, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the Tulane School of Medicine and Past Chair of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

Event: Ph. 2b KOL & Investor Day Event Date Monday, December 10, 2018 Time: 10:30am - 1:30pm Eastern Time Location: Parker New York Hotel, New York, NY

A webcast will be recorded and made available on Quantum Genomics' website at www.quantum-genomics.com.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories: the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University. The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

Cardiovascular diseases, a public health challenge

Cardiovascular diseases are the first cause of mortality in the world, causing 17.5 million deaths, representing 31% of total global mortality.[1] In France alone, despite considerable therapeutic progress, cardiovascular diseases are the root cause of around 140,000 deaths per year; they are also one of the main causes of morbidity with 11 million patients treated for vascular risk.[2] In total they represent 28 billion euros annual expenditure.



Arterial hypertension, the most common cardiovascular disease

Arterial hypertension is a silent killer, not always diagnosed as there are no symptoms. Even if a blood pressure reading is practically a matter of routine at any medical check-up, only half of adults with high blood pressure know they are hypertensive, and among the patients treated, only half have well-controlled blood pressure. However, arterial hypertension is a common disease (it affects one in three adults) the complications of which are severe as it causes 62%[3] of cases of stroke for example.[4]

Restrictive and not always effective treatments

The most recent drugs used in arterial hypertension and heart failure inhibit the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone system peripherally, which is one of the key elements of cardiovascular system regulation.

In arterial hypertension, current treatments, often used in bi or tritherapies, often have unpleasant side effects and at least 30% of hypertensive patients are poorly controlled, or even resistant. Also, 50% of patients taking an antihypertensive stop taking it within 1 year.[5]

The new therapeutic group developed by Quantum Genomics is therefore promising for millions of patients worldwide.

[1] Source: WHO | Cardiovascular Diseases - Fact sheet - January 2015

[2] Source: French Ministry of Health and Solidarity - Cardiovascular diseases

[3] Source: INSERM - Arterial Hypertension dossier

[4] Stroke: After a stroke, 1 in 5 people die in the following month, 3/4 of survivors have permanent sequelae, 1/3 become dependent, 1/4 can never work again - France AVC

[5] Source: LEEM - How to improve treatment compliance

