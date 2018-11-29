Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received assay results from 14 grab rock samples collected from its Williams Gold Property. The due diligence samples were collected from a variety of alteration zones including the East Zone, described as a silicified quartz breccia unit with arsenopyrite, antimony, and chalcopyrite. Four (4) samples taken from the East Zone returned assay results ranging from 0.12 g/t Au to 0.59 g/t Au. The second area sampled, described as quartz veining crosscutting altered sediments, has samples from outcrop and rubble which yielded assays as high as 51.61 g/t Au. Of additional interest is a grab sample that was collected from the western boundary of the Property, hosted by silicified altered granite with quartz carbonate veining, and assaying 35.76 g/t Au.

Summary of Due Diligence Grab Samples Collected from the Williams Gold Property, Newfoundland.





Cannot view this Table? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/41344_8b3608f7b4dcbbc8_003full.jpg

Note: grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades.

The Company is very pleased with the results from the due diligence sampling and is now filing for work permits on all three properties recently acquired in Newfoundland. The work programs will include soil sampling, trenching, and geophysical surveys, followed by diamond drilling of any favourable targets, if warranted.

To date, the Company has acquired three (3) new projects in this underexplored gold belt which is located in Central Newfoundland. The properties are in the region of the Sokoman Iron "Moose Head Gold Property" which in recent weeks released drill results that included 11.9 metres of 44.96 g/t Au (see Sokoman Iron News Release dated July 24, 2018) and 24.9 metres of 33.56 g/t Au (see Sokoman Iron News Release dated November 16, 2018).

The Williams and the Williams West properties are also in close proximity to the Clarks Brook Gold Property which is located to the northeast of where Solomon Iron reported a drill core intercept of 3.74 g/t Au over 3.10 metres, including 14.73 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (see Sokoman Iron News Release dated April 5, 2018). Gold is generally associated with pyritic quartz veins and hosted by siltstones, sandstones, and conglomerates.

Quality Control

Rock samples are delivered to Eastern Analytical laboratories in Springdale, Newfoundland by one of the project personnel. Following sample preparation, the samples undergo analyses for gold concentration. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is accredited, for specific analyses, to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard. Rock samples are analyzed using the Fire Assay method which utilizes a lead-collection/fusion, for refinement of a total sub-sample into a silver dore bead. The silver bead is dissolved in an aqua-regia digestion with analysis by atomic absorption (AA), reporting in the range of 5-50,000 ppb Au. With the presence of visible gold, total pulp metallic analysis was used which requires the entire rock sample to be crushed to -10 mesh and pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. This sample is then weighed and screened to +150 mesh. This +150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au. A calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample is then reported. An ongoing Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program is in place to monitor the results of the blanks and standards against the sample assays. Results of blanks and standards for this program (internal lab samples) passed QA/QC review, indicating the assay results are accurate and that no contamination occurred.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Jean-Pierre Colin"

Jean-Pierre Colin, President, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Jean-Pierre Colin

President, CEO & Director

(416) 573-4300

Jpcolin.whitemetal@gmail.com

or

Michael Stares

Director

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 628-7836

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.