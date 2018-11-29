Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company" or "APPx") a Canadian Fintech incubator and blockchain development company is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been listed on the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) under the trading symbol "APO". The Company's shares started trading this month on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and will continue to be listed there under the trading symbol "APPX".

The largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has a share turnover of around 90 per cent. It is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and is truly international with nearly half of its close to 200 market participants hailing from other countries.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO at APPx, stated, "APPx has reached yet another coveted milestone in our first year. By joining the European market we not only increase shareholder value, but also get the opportunity to introduce ourselves and our projects to a wider base of investors. We are moving at a steady pace and with great enthusiasm. This is a very exciting time for us. We intend to be a global company and this listing provides us with access to a broader base of investors and consumers for our products and services."

Jay Ruckenstein, President at APPx, followed with, "APPx is teaming up with some of the top companies in various industries and countries as we explore all avenues for future growth. The technologies we work with are still in their nascent stage - this means the potential for some great synergies is at an optimum. We have some interesting partnerships and developments in the works. We'll be sharing more on these in the coming months."

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, Fintech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're consistently adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

