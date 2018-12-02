This year, 2018, is characterized by being a choppy year for stock markets, especially in the U.S. If we look very well we almost see the S&P 500 reflecting the style of Mr. Trump. But, on a more serious note, we are looking at a potentially very bullish outcome, supporting our 5 Top Stocks Forecasts for 2019 to materialize, here is why. The chart of the S&P 500 reflects an interesting pattern. It is almost as if it reflects the style that Mr. Trump applies in his role as President. When Mr. Trump was elected there was a panic sell-off which only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...