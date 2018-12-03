=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research & Development Highlights - * Twenty-five patent applications claiming product, process and application inventions published * New technology platform starts with botanic wood pulp and creates a nonwoven fabric made of 100 percent continuous lyocell filament Lenzing - The Lenzing Group filed a first wave of patent applications for its new LENZING TM Web Technology with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The 25 applications focus on product, process and application inventions and are part of Lenzing's intellectual property protection strategy. The LENZING TM Web Technology is a nonwoven web formation process that starts with botanic wood pulp and produces a nonwoven fabric made of 100 percent continuous lyocell filament. The technology offers a unique self-bonding mechanism where filaments bond into a fabric during the laydown process. This self-bonding mechanism allows for a much wider variety of basis weight, surface textures, drapeability and dimensional stability than other nonwoven technologies. "Lenzing's corporate strategy sCore TEN is very focused on driving growth via sustainability focused innovation. The new LENZING TM Web Technology is one of the most exciting Research & Development projects. The 25 patent applications related to this new technology underline our commitment to the nonwoven industry. We will continue to support our partners in their business and help consumers with sustainable innovative solutions for their everyday needs", says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group. Further inquiry note: Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Phone +43 7672 701-2713 Mobile +43 664 81 31 834 Fax +43 7672 918-2713 E-mail w.kaserer@lenzing.com Web www.lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 03, 2018 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)