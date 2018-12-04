GridGain Systems: GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Is Integrated with Oracle Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. GridGain also certified that the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform is now fully compatible with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform is available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace under the bring your own license (BYOL) model.

The availability of GridGain in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace provides the highest level of assurance that customers can deploy GridGain on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure without any compatibility challenges. GridGain can also be deployed on-premises, on any other public or private cloud, or on hybrid environments.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack, including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and data as a service (DaaS).

"As our customers embark on digital transformation initiatives, their need for unprecedented speed and scalability demands that their workloads operate seamlessly on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid deployments - that's why GridGain is committed to making our in-memory computing platform easily deployable on all leading cloud platforms," said Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO of GridGain Systems. "GridGain's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform."

"Integrated with Oracle Cloud" status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to integrate with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA , enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

GridGain is available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace under the BYOL model. Users should purchase a license for GridGain Enterprise Edition or GridGain Ultimate Edition before deploying the solution on the Oracle Cloud. For more information, visit the GridGain.com pricing page .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the enterprise Infrastructure as a Service.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark, are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.