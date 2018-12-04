Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Announces Leadership Promotions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced the promotion of Jill Hoyt to Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Biegie Lee to Vice President of Information Technology.

"I am thrilled to announce these two important management promotions; Jill and Biegie are vital parts of a seasoned executive team striving to accomplish our near and long-term corporate objectives," said Stanley Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax, Inc. "Jill has been working with me and the senior leadership team to hire, develop and support employees of this company, which is consistently being recognized as one of the best in the biopharmaceutical industry. Biegie has been leading Novavax' efforts to preserve, protect and support our robust IT infrastructure, an important function given our needs around the ongoing management of enourmous amounts of data with complex information system tools."

Ms. Hoyt joined Novavax in 2008 with full responsibility for its human resources duties and activities. Her significant expertise and experiences were pivotal in the development and expansion of the company's employee base in both the U.S. and Sweden. Ms. Hoyt has implemented leadership strategies for the development of comprehensive human resources programs in support of the company's strategic plans, while also driving cultural development, for which Novavax has been recognized several times, including placement on Washington Post's Top Workplaces. Ms. Hoyt earned her Master's degree in Human Resource Management from Marymount University and her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Shepherd University.

In his role as Vice President, Information Technology (IT), Mr. Lee is responsible for leading Novavax' information technology operations, network infrastructure, enterprise applications, project management and cybersecurity programs. He works closely with senior management to align IT investments with corporate strategy and business objectives. He joined Novavax in 2017 with more than 20 years of IT experience, the vast majority of which has been in the life sciences industry. Mr. Lee previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Human Genome Sciences (HGS) leading up to its acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). He also led the global IT integration and successfully completed the disposition of all IT assets during the transition of HGS into GSK.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

