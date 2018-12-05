ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA redefines service demarcation for the small cell era

Industry's most compact cell site gateway solution offers Carrier Ethernet and IP services with precise synchronization

Munich, Germany. December 5, 2018. ADVAhas been specifically engineered to be installed in the most challenging locations, enabling the easy deployment of small cells at street level. With its uniquely compact and ruggedized design, it provides multi-layer service demarcation in a wide range of outdoor locations, from walls to poles to lampposts. The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series also delivers highly precise time and frequency synchronization and features automated testing and in-service monitoring. With the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series, service providers can easily and cost-effectively introduce next-generation mobile connectivity services for the IoT and 5G era. The new solution is already in customer trials and is generally available from today.



"Our FSP 150-GO102Pro Series is the ultimate outdoor demarcation technology. It ensures the highest quality of service even in the harshest conditions. This phenomenally versatile device empowers operators to deliver reliable, programmable mobile backhaul connectivity without investing in expensive cabinets or power-hungry air conditioning systems," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "We worked closely with major wholesale service providers to develop our FSP 150-GO102Pro Series. The solution is specifically engineered to meet their exacting requirements and facilitate their 5G ambitions. It offers full Layer 2 and 3 service demarcation with a complete set of Carrier Ethernet and routing features. The FSP 150-GO102Pro Series even provides highly automated zero touch provisioning for effortless installation and activation."



Available in two distinct sizes, the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series can be deployed in more space-restrictive locations than any competing solution. With its hardened housing sealed against water, moisture and dust, it can also withstand the most challenging weather conditions. This single device with standardized software-defined networking (SDN) interfaces offers a unique combination of Carrier Ethernet and IP features together with the advanced synchronization capabilities required for emerging technologies such as LTE-Advanced and 5G. The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro Series features a comprehensive set of protocols and tools for fast and efficient service activation, testing and monitoring. It also empowers operators to take advantage of bandwidth slicing and auto-provisioned bandwidth services.

"The latest addition to our market-leading portfolio of multi-layer edge technology responds to an urgent demand for a demarcation product that can be easily installed in any location. Versatile mounting options, the market's smallest form factor and an extended temperature range without the need for fans make our FSP 150-GO102Pro Series ideal for wholesale operators looking to quickly and affordably connect small cell sites," said Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. "The launch of our FSP 150-GO102Pro Series means there no longer needs to be any compromise on the quality of mobile backhaul connectivity services, even in the toughest conditions. It ensures high-capacity service demarcation with the lowest available power consumption. What's more, our FSP 150-GO102Pro Series technology is fully prepared for central SDN control, creating a truly future-proof architecture."

