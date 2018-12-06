Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 6, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Šiauliu Bankas AB (short name: SABB006020A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, December 6, 2018. The size of the Šiauliu Bankas bond issue is EUR 20 million. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 100 and a coupon rate of 0.60% with interest paid once a year. The bonds mature on December 21, 2020. Issue terms give the issuer the right of redemption when less than 12 months remain until that date. Šiauliu Bankas bond issue is the tenth bond issue admitted to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list this year. "We are pleased to welcome Šiauliu Bankas - the company whose shares are among the most liquid on the Baltic stock market to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange. "Šiauliu Bankas, is an issuer with lengthy listing history, who continues to successfully offer securities on the public market. We look forward to future successful cooperation." "We value investors' trust in enabling further successful use of the capital market to diversify sources of financing. Being on the Baltic Bond List reflects the liquidity of financial instruments and the transparency of trading in them, which we see as the foundation of our relations with investors," says Vytautas Sinius, the CEO of Šiauliu Bankas. Founded in 1992, Šiauliu Bankas is a consistently and steadily growing financial institution with a diversified shareholder base. The bank's largest shareholder is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which owns 18.24% of its shares. Šiauliu Bankas provides universal financial services with a focus on corporate and consumer financing solutions. The bank serves customers at 63 customer service outlets in 38 cities and towns throughout Lithuania. Šiauliu Bankas shares have been traded on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1994. In December 2006 shares were upgraded to the Main List. In 2017 Šiauliu Bankas shares had the largest turnover on the Nasdaq Baltic market, and this year company shares are among five most actively traded. For more information see: http://www.sb.lt/ About Nasdaq Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4,000 total listings with a market value of $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com