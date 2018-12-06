LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: LED Medical Diagnostics' Subsidiary Apteryx, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of New 3D Module for Its XVWeb Cloud Imaging Service

XVWeb 3D Expands Software-as-a-Service Functionality to Include 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Data Sets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. ("LED Medical" or "the Company") subsidiary Apteryx, Inc. ("Apteryx") today announced their XVWeb 3D imaging service has received approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration. XVWeb 3D is uniquely designed to provide additional functionality to its XVWeb service platform by providing dental professionals with a wide variety of visualization and diagnostic capabilities for CBCT DICOM data sets via an intuitive web-based user interface.

XVWeb is dentistry's leading picture archiving and communication system (PACS), delivering state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis and backup as a cost-effective subscription service. XVWeb subscribers can access the totality of their clinical image data 24 hours per day, 7 days per week from compatible web-connected devices. The XVWeb 3D module adds the same level of accessibility and security for patient CBCT image data. All CBCT visualizations, including 3D image rendering, are processed and performed via the cloud and are complimented by a full range of image analysis and annotation tools. In addition, XVWeb 3D provides an efficient process for HIPAA-compliant sharing of patient images between healthcare providers, greatly improving the efficiency of case collaboration in comparison to premise-based software systems.

"We are excited about the impact that the utilization of cloud computing will have on dental imaging and the advances it will bring to comprehensive image acquisition, image management and treatment planning," stated Kevin Crucs, vice president of research and development for Apteryx, Inc. "Our team has developed a unique CBCT SaaS solution that gives clinicians the 3D treatment planning and visualization tools they need for more complex cases in a cloud environment, all while maintaining the exceptional image quality and handling that the industry has come to expect from Apteryx products."

"XVWeb 3D fundamentally changes the way in which clinicians interact with CBCT datasets," concluded Dr. David Gane, CEO of LED Medical. "The ability to efficiently and securely visualize and share these large data sets without downloading provides unprecedented improvements in workflow flexibility and efficiency, which should have broad market appeal."

Based in Akron, OH, Apteryx provides imaging solutions to dental practices and many large-scale dental organizations, including the United States military, government public health clinics and many of the nation's largest dental support organizations. To learn more about Apteryx, visit www.ledapteryx.com. For an online demonstration of XVWeb 3D, please visit www.ledapteryx.com/xvweb3d.

About LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a dental imaging technology provider focused on delivering state-of-the-art imaging software and systems. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries LED Dental Inc., LED Dental Ltd., and Apteryx, Inc., LED Medical has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging products and software for over 20 years. LED's proprietary technologies include the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors, in addition to Apteryx's XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, LED is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LMD, the OTCQB under the symbol LEDIF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements or information include statements regarding, but not limited to the Company's future growth strategy, its distribution strategy and product offerings, potential expansion of the Company's technology to other medical applications or markets, or the potential introduction of new technologies by the Company. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements or information are only predictions, and that the Corporation's actual future results or performance may be materially different. Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to competition risks, distributor risks, product development risks such as regulatory, design, intellectual property and other factors described in the Corporation's reports filed on SEDAR including its Annual Information Form and financial report for the year ended December 31, 2017. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

