07.12.2018
Scanship Holding ASA: New contracts grows order backlog to NOK 630 million

Scanship Holding ASA, with its subsidiary Scanship AS, has entered into new contracts for NOK 190 million at two shipyards increasing the total order backlog to NOK 630 million. This represents an increase of 34 % compared to same period last year.

"Ourtotal clean ship systems bundling our technology for waste management and wastewater purification continues to win ground in the cruise industry, creating growth and enabling us to continue delivering game changing technologies for cleaner oceans", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



