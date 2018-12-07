Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Announces Regulatory Acceptance of T-Cell Select in China

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced regulatory acceptance of the T-Cell Select kit by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor costs in performing the T-SPOT.TB test. With the T-Cell Select kit, blood samples collected in a single standard blood tube can be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before use, further extending the company's unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/international/products-services/t-cell-select/ .

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT, T-Cell Select and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

