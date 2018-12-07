HAWKEYE Gold and Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Acquires Fifth Property in Barkerville Terrane, BC, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2018 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V: HGO; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SAPA) with the vendor of the Swift River property (the "Property") to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,405 hectare property, which is located approximately 17 kilometres south-southwest of the Town of Barkerville, BC, Canada. The Swift River property lies within the southeasterly-striking Snowshoe Group of the Barkerville terrane on a trend from Yanks Peak. The Snowshoe Group hosts Barkerville Gold Mines' ("BGM") Cariboo Gold Project. BGM is primarily focused on developing the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain, while developing and delineating a mineable resource at Island Mountain and Cow Mountain. This fifth acquisition in the Barkerville area increases the size of HAWKEYE's land position from 16,435 to 17,840 hectares.

About the Barkerville-Cariboo District and BGM

The Company's Barkerville properties are situated within the Cariboo Gold Belt, an area that has produced over 4.5 million ounces of gold from alluvial and lode deposits. The principal lode deposits are held by Barkerville Gold Mines, who in their 2018 Corporate Update published a resource of 1.60 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories (8.1 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t Au) and 2.16 million ounces of gold in the inferred category (12.7 million tonnes grading 5.2 g/t Au) from their Cariboo Gold Project, which is located approximately 20 km north of the Swift River Property and 40 km north-northwest of Hawkeye's other Barkerville properties (http://barkervillegold.com/ wpcontent/uploads/2018/09/ CorporateUpdateSeptember11_2018-1.pdf).

Agreement Details

The Swift River Property acquisition is subject to a $4,000.00 cash payment and the issuance of 200,000 shares and a further 250,000 share issuance should the property advance to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study. The acquisition is not subject to an NSR. The Sale and Purchase Agreement between HAWKEYE and the Vendor is subject to TSX approval.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with CJG and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol HGO and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker HGT; ISIN# CA42016R3027 and WKN# A12A61. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529965/HAWKEYE-Acquires-Fifth-Property-in-Barkerville-Terrane-BC-Canada