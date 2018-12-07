Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 19
To: Company Announcements
Date:7 December 2018
Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
Subject: Directors Dealing - CORRECTION
The following amendment has been made to the "Directors Dealing" announcement released on 19 November 2018 at 17:19.
The price detailed in the first paragraph should read "at a price of 56.7 pence per Ordinary Share"
All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 16 November 2018, the Company was notified that Mr Alastair Hughes (non-executive director of the Company) had bought 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 56.7 pence per Ordinary Share.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085