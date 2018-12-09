It's no secret we firmly believe in Ripple's potential, both as a startup (from a company and growth perspective) as well as its cryptocurrency perspective (value of its XRP token). We made our point in great detail in our Ripple forecast for 2019 as well as our Ripple fundamental analysis as part of our 5 cryptocurrency predictions. This week, once again, we got a confirmation of Ripple's position to become the largest cryptocurrency in the world in the future, overtaking Bitcoin at some point in time. This is why. It is stunning how the opinions on Ripple diverge among crypto investors ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...