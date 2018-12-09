Goldman Sachs is the bellwether stock not only for the banking industry but also for U.S. stocks, arguably even global markets. In other words when Goldman Sachs does something exceptional on its chart investors better pay attention. After a 32 pct decline Goldman Sachs now trades at 10 year support. Any move higher or lower from here will be crucial for this stock, for the banking industry, for global markets and for our 2019 forecasts. It will also provide us pointers to whether a stock market crash is underway. Financial stocks have been one of the most beaten down sectors since February ...

