As part of our 2019 forecasts we look into the price of sugar. Based on supply/demand factors, as well as our inflation forecast 2019 and the price chart of sugar we try to conclude with a sugar price forecast for 2019. Before we look in the details we want to note that doing a sugar price forecast is a challenge. There are multiple factors that determine the price of sugar, one of which being supply/demand. Moreover, sugar is subject to the volatility which is typical for commodities markets. Our sugar price forecast for 2019 should really be taken as an attempt. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...