KORE Continues to Build on its Position as the Largest Global Independent IoT Solutions Provider, Leveraging ASPIDER-NGI's Capabilities Across Advanced Connectivity, eSIM, and Core Networking

KORE, the independent global IoT leader, today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement and simultaneously closed on acquiring NGA Holding B.V., d/b/a ASPIDER-NGI, a leading provider of advanced connectivity, core network, and eSIM solutions. This acquisition results in a significant expansion of KORE's capabilities, enabling it to deliver managed connectivity services and solutions to customers to maximize their return on investments.

In business for nearly 20 years, ASPIDER-NGI provides 'as-a-Service' infrastructure for mobile access, applications, and connectivity services, leveraging core network and value-added services across voice, data, and messaging. ASPIDER-NGI is able to provision advanced connectivity services to leading companies and carriers across geographies with its own core network. The company has also developed its next-generation eSIM Connectivity Hub to deliver global IoT simplicity and customer value.

"We are excited to announce our acquisition of ASPIDER-NGI and for Jan Mooijman and his team to join KORE," said KORE President and Chief Executive Officer Romil Bahl. "KORE's deep IoT knowledge, experience, and global reach in providing multiple connectivity services options across multiple geographic regions, together with ASPIDER-NGI's talented team and innovative technology in core network managed services, security, and IoT solutions including eSIM will provide increased connectivity control and enable our customers to benefit from unmatched IoT capabilities and differentiated, next-generation solutions and services," added Bahl. "This acquisition also strengthens our operations and employee base in Europe and Asia-Pacific to even better serve our global customer base," Bahl adds.

"We are thrilled about becoming a part of KORE," said Chief Executive Officer of ASPIDER-NGI, Jan Mooijman. "Having a long-standing partnership with KORE, we see the commitment to growth and innovation, as well as a strong cultural fit around helping customers solve complex IoT and mobile connectivity challenges through core networking and managed services," added Mooijman. "KORE brings a commitment to the market, backed by investment capability, that we believe will be beneficial, and we look forward to a very positive next chapter for our employees, customers, and portfolio evolution."

About KORE

KORE Wireless Group ("KORE") is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.korewireless.com.

