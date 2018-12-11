VR Experts ImmotionVR Giving Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to Design Your Own Virtual Reality Character This Christmas

MANCHESTER, England, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK's largest group of VR experience centres, ImmotionVR, has announced a new competition where one very lucky winner will have a virtual elf creation join the animated cast of Elf Power Inc., the all new VR experience by the creative storytellers at ImmotionVR. Entrants are encouraged to get creative, design their own unique elf and enter it into the "Yourself as an Elf" competition.



ImmotionVR is looking to see entrants be as imaginative as they like, with colourful clothes, pointy ears, rosy cheeks and "mistle-toes"; the elf can be whatever the entrant wants it to be.

To enter this once in a lifetime competition, all entrants need to do is draw themselves as an elf and send it via the website: https://immotionvr.com/yourself-as-an-elf/

For inspiration, players can join the elves on their latest adventure as they embark on a festive journey to deliver Christmas. View the official trailer here

The "Yourself as an Elf" winner will have their elf reimagined in Immotion's state-of-the-art animation studio in Manchester's Media City.

The competition ends on Friday 21st December, with the winning elf being announced on ImmotiveVR's social media on Christmas Eve.

Tickets for Elf Power Inc cost £5 per person, but can include other VR rides and game play in a 30 minute experience for £20 per person.

Pre-booking recommended, with timed tickets available here

This experience is perfect for:

Children from 6+

Young teenagers

Those in love with technology

Children who are overwhelmed by traditional Christmas activities

Adults who want a break from Christmas shopping

Families to enjoy together as something new, fun and magical to do



In addition, we're opening our Wembley store today (11th) at 5pm, where you (and family) are invited to experience Elf Power Inc and a whole host of other VR experiences!

A VR'ry Merry Christmas from all at ImmotionVR

For images: https://we.tl/t-DeS1iVwwFo

Elf Power trailer in raw format:https://studioliddell.wetransfer.com/downloads/876f801f40e7f8ddc7e16fc8adb22bc420181207144651/4586f556a84f649e6c76adc6d2c8c23c20181207144651/b1d2ab

About ImmotionVR

ImmotionVR, the UK's largest group of VR experience centres, is the customer-facing solution of Immotion Group plc - a business that brings together world-class CGI experts, award-winning content creators, amazing storytellers and state-of-the-art motion platform technology to provide customers with immersive "out-of-home" VR experiences.